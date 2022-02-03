Man wanted for a shooting on Frink Street in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police need your help to find a man wanted for a shooting on Tuesday.

Authorities say Dwight Jones, 44, is wanted for attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

According to Cayce Police Spokeswoman Ashley Hunter, the shooting occurred at 6:35 p.m. on Frink Street and no injuries were reported.

She also says officers are talking to witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.