Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s programs to help out local youth

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has two programs designed to help steer young kids in the right direction.

Curtis spoke with Captain Mike Pearson of the Youth Services division about the department’s Youth Arbitration and Explorer Post 601 programs.

He talked about how the Youth Arbitration program calls for adults to work as arbitrators to help first time non-violent offenders and to prevent at-risk youth from entering the justice system.

Captain Pearson also spoke about the Explorer Post 601 program, which works with the Boy Scouts of America.

It offers people aged 14 to 20 who are interested in working in law enforcement to take part in fun training activities like forensics and traffic stops.

If you want to volunteer as an arbitrator or to take part in the Explorer program, contact Captain Pearson at 803-576-3495 or email him at mpearson@rcsd.net.