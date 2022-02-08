CAE art program announces new picturesque line up

Image: The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The latest artists that will have their collections of art work displayed at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport have been chosen.

The airport says artists for the 2023 year will include an all women panel including the individuals listed below and the dates you’ll be able to catch their exhibits on display.

Emily Ward (March 2022 – May 2022)

Marie Boyd (June 2022 – August 2022)

Cait Malone (September 2022 – November 2022)

Laura Rohlfing (December 2022 – February 2023)

The Columbia Metropolitan Airports Director of Marketing, Kim J. Crafton says,

“CAE’s Art in the Airport program provides a fantastic opportunity and picturesque platform for local artists to showcase their works of art and unbelievably creative minds,”…adding “this program enhances our travelers’ experience, while simultaneously creating a sense of regional place within the airport. Once a traveler lands, these works of art will be the first artistic and cultural touchpoints they have to Columbia, S.C. and the region.”

You can check out each exhibit in the connector of the terminal, which is located in the walkway between the security checkpoint and the departure/arrival gates.

If you more information concerning the second year of the “Art in the Airport” program click on the link provided here: www.flycae.com.