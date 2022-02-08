Parents may get smaller tax refunds this year

Some taxpayers received some of their funds as part of the enhanced child tax credit

(CNN) — if you’re a parent you’re tax refund might be smaller this year.

That’s because you may have already received part of your enhanced child tax credit in 2021.

It was part of the American Rescue Plan which allowed up to $300 dollars a month for children up to the age of six and $250 dollars for children ages six to 17.

The payments were meant to help with housing, food, clothing, and school supplies during the pandemic.