Driver dies in fiery collision on US-321 in Lexington

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a fiery collision Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened at approximately 10:25 p.m. on US-321 near Old Wire Road.

According to investigators, the driver of a 1998 Honda Civic tried to make a left turn onto a private drive when they were hit by a 2006 Honda Accord.

Authorities say both drivers went off the road and the Honda Civic was engulfed in flames.

Troopers say the Civic driver died while the Accord driver was taken to the Prisma Health Richland hospital.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.