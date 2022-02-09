Three Gamecocks invited to NFL Combine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) — Three University of South Carolina football players, defensive end Kingsley Enagbare and running backs Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White , have been invited to participate in the 2022 NFL Combine. A total of 324 prospects are invited to attend this year’s combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7.

Kingsley Enagbare

EDGE | 6-4 | 265 | SR | 4L

Senior who was a first-team All-SEC and a third-team All-America selection by ProFootballFocus… earned second team All-SEC accolades from Phil Steele.

Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist.

Selected by the Carolina coaches as one of three Nutrition Award winners.

Selected by his teammates at the co-Joe Morrison Award winner as the MVP on defense and the co-Steve Wadiak Award winner as the Team MVP.

Selected by his teammates at one of five Rex Enright permanent team captains for the 2021 season.

Recorded 44 tackles, including a team-high 7.0 tackles for loss and a team-best 4.5 sacks.

Registered 11 of the squad’s 34 quarterback hurries on the season.

Earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020.

Finished his career with 24.0 tackles for loss including 15.0 sacks, along with 19 quarterback hurries.

Kevin Harris

RB | 5-10 | 220 | JR | 3L

Junior running back who led the team in both rushing yards (659) and carries (152), averaging 4.3 yards per carry with four touchdowns in 2021, despite being hampered by injuries for much of the season.

Slowed in fall camp after undergoing a minor back procedure on his back over the summer and was not dressed for the opener due to illness… also hampered by a mid-season ankle injury.

Best game of the regular season came against Florida when he rushed 16 times for 128 yards, an average of 8.0 yards per carry.

Finished his career with his best game of the 2021 season when he posted a 31-carry, 182-yard, one touchdown performance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina.

Scored four touchdowns in 2021, including two against Tennessee, and is tied for seventh on the school’s all-time list with 23 rushing TDs.

Was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 after rushing for 1,138 yards, an SEC-leading 113.8 yards per game.

Ranks 18th in school history with 1,976 rushing yards.

ZaQuandre White

RB | 6-1 | 215 | R-SR | 2L

Gamecocks’ top running back in the 2021 regular season with 583 yards on 88 carries, an average of 6.6-yards per tote, tying for the third-best mark in school history.

Selected by the Carolina coaches as one of four Overcoming Adversity Award winners.

Played in all 12 regular season games, making six starts… started each of the first two games, then started each of the final four regular season contests.

Caught 19 passes out of the backfield for 202 yards, 10.6 per catch.

Tied for the team lead with five TDs, two rushing and three receiving.

Opened the season with a career-best 128-yard effort against Eastern Illinois… included was a season-long 63-yard scoring burst in his first career start.

Logged his second 100-yard rushing game with a 13-carry, 111-yard effort against Florida, including a 54-yard run to setup the team’s first touchdown.

Led the team with 168 all-purpose yards – 99 rushing yards and a career-high 69 yards receiving against Auburn… had a 28-yard receiving TD and a career-long 40-yard catch against the Tigers.