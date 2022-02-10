DHS warns trucker convoy could disrupt travel at the Super Bowl

CNN– From the Super Bowl to the grocery aisle, pandemic problems just keep coming. Trucker convoys disrupting travel between the U.S. and Canada might be planning one around the Super Bowl, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Truckers and other protesters in Ottawa, Canada say they’re stopping traffic to stop vaccination requirements and COVID-19 restrictions. The convoys threaten to worsen supply chain issues. Already, the pandemic has led to problems with supplies and higher prices.

Goldman Sachs predicts grocery bills will remain high all year. Even Super Bowl snacks cost more right now.