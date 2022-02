Fast food prices rising, a trend experts say will continue

CNN– Fast food is getting more expensive.

Tuesday, Chipotle reported a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did one year ago. McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year. Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.