Midlands gas prices up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are on the rise in the Midlands, with another jump Thursday.

According to AAA, drivers in South Carolina are paying an average of $3.25 per gallon. Here in the Midlands, drivers are paying around $3.20 a gallon.

The national average also rose from last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon.