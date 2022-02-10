New Ben Lippen football coach makes cross-town move to the other Falcons

COLUMBIA, SC (Ben Lippen) — Head Football Coach Bennett Weigle, has just finished his third season coaching the Falcons — the A.C. Flora Falcons — where the team garnered a record of 28-4 during his tenure as defensive coordinator. Now, he moves across town to again coach the Falcons — the Ben Lippen Falcons.

Under Weigle’s leadership at A.C. Flora, the defense allowed just eight points per game and a total of 78 points enroute to winning the 4A State Championship in 2020. This past season saw more solid defensive play as the Falcons allowed 12 points per game on their way to a second straight Region IV title which included shutout wins versus two state semifinalists. A.C. Flora has played 23 straight games without giving up 30 or more points.

Before joining A.C. Flora, Weigle coached 10 seasons at Richland Northeast serving in multiple capacities including head coach and defensive coordinator. As defensive coordinator in 2015, he coached two All-Region Inside Linebackers including the 2015 Region Defensive Player of the Year and Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP as Richland Northeast won their first region title in over a decade.

Ben Lippen Athletics Director Shannon Glenn says Weigle comes to Ben Lippen with a proven track record of success, on and off the field, as a coach and as a person.

“He has a brilliant football mind and is well respected in South Carolina among his peers,” Glenn said. “We are confident he will make a positive impact on our student-athletes, student body and the Ben Lippen community as a whole.”

As for Weigle, he is excited to bring Ben Lippen football into a new era.

“There is incredible support surrounding this school and program,” Weigel said. “I can’t wait to get started and I know that we are going to build something special.”