RCSD helps the Salvation Army of the Midlands set new single day record

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new record was set for the Salvation Army of the Midlands. Thanks to the efforts of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, they rang in a new one day record.

The department raised $1,473.36 in one day at a single store for the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign.

“The Salvation Army is thankful to Sheriff Lott and his team for their willingness to ring the bell in support of our Red Kettle Campaign,” said Major Craddock. “This level of support from our community helped raise an overall kettle count of $240,705.72 this past Christmas season. These funds will help The Salvation Army to continue our mission in helping individuals and families in need all year long.”

ABC Columbia is also a proud partner of the Red Kettle Campaign.