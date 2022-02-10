Riverbanks Elementary Teacher’s Aide arrested

(Image: West Columbia Police Department logo)

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A teacher’s aide is in hot water after officials with the West Columbia Police Department say she was caught with marijuana in her possession while she was at work at Riverbanks Elementary School.

West Columbia PD say they were called to the school located along Cougar Drive after they say staff discovered, 35 year old Rachelle Brickhouse had marijuana with her on the school campus.

Police say Brickhouse was charged with simple possession before she was taken to the Lexington Detention Center. Police say none of the students at the school were directly involved.