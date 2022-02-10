U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits group at Benedict College

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Secretary of Veterans Affairs came to Columbia today, making a stop at Benedict College. U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough met veterans, active-duty military and those receiving VA benefits at the HBCU.

McDonough met with the small group to discuss his human infrastructure plan for VA employees and tells us what he takes away from meting with these students.

Secretary McDonough also visited the VA Medical Center in Charleston Wednesday, talking about the importance of investing in the VA’s workforce.