Boston Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

South Carolina junioris among the 10 remaining candidates on the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today. In its fifth year, the annual award recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball

Boston is on every National Player of the Year watch list, including Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and is the reigning two-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award. The 6-foot-5 native of St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., has 17 double-doubles on the season, including 16 straight, to rank third in the nation in that category. Her 2.96 blocks per game are sixth in the nation, her 11.9 rebounds per game are fifth and her .550 field goal percentage is 24th. Her season double-double averages of 17.0 points and 11.9 rebounds per game increase against ranked opponents, against which she has poured in 17.6 points and 12.8 rebounds in the Gamecocks’ nine such victories.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list will be narrowed to just five in late February, and then, in March, the five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where the winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

No. 1/1 South Carolina is back in action on Sun., Feb. 13, at #17/14 Georgia. Tipoff is slated for noon on ESPN2.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women’s basketball season.