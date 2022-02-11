Right of Conscience bill advances in State House

(ABC Columbia/FILE) SC lawmakers to hold presser on ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A controversial bill advanced in the State House Thursday.

According to the Campaign for Southern Equality, the Senate Medical Affairs Committee advanced Senate bill 811 known as the Right of Conscience bill.

The measure restricts local governments from preventing licensed therapists from providing counseling as they see fit.

L.G.B.T.Q advocates see this as an attempt to allow the controversial practice of conversion therapy on minors which attempts to convert people who are homosexual into hetero-sexuals.

Last year the Columbia City council voted to ban the practice on people under 18.

We reached out to the bill’s sponsor Republican Senator Josh Kimbrell for comment, but have not yet received a response.