The economy is at the top of voters’ minds, according to a new poll

CNN– Economic issues are on the top of voters’ minds for the midterm election. The new CNN poll found 59% of people say the economy is the most important issue. 55% say inflation, and 49% say taxes.

Another priority is voting rights, with 55% of people calling them extremely important. Meanwhile, 46% of voters say education will be extremely important to their vote for Congress. Reasons for that varied, including social benefits, school curriculum and content, the pandemic and masking.

As for this election cycle, only 24% feel extremely enthusiastic about voting this year.