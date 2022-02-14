Four years later, Parkland shooting survivor calls for more action from President Biden

CNN– Today marks four years since the Parkland school shooting. 17 people died when a shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Anti-gun violence groups are using the grim anniversary to put renewed pressure on the White House. David Hogg, a Parkland survivor, says President Joe Biden has been a friend, but not a leader.

President Biden commemorated the Parkland anniversary with a statement highlighting his efforts to pass gun laws. The president says his administration is pushing legislation to crack down on gun dealers and curb the use of ghost guns.