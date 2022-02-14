Towson University Hires South Carolina’s Eigenbrot as Director of Athletics

TOWSON, Md. – Towson University President Kim Schatzel announced Monday that Dr. Steven Eigenbrot would join TU as its Director of Athletics. Eigenbrot joins TU from the University of South Carolina, where he currently serves as the Deputy Athletics Director. His start date is March 28, 2022.

As Director of Athletics, Eigenbrot will report directly to President Schatzel, serving on the President’s Cabinet and leading TU’s NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics program, including the approximately 100 staff members who support 19 sports teams with more than 600 student-athletes.

Eigenbrot was selected after a nationwide search, co-chaired by the former Vice Chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents Barry Gossett and former Chair of TU’s Board of Visitors Fran Soistman ’79.

“I am very thankful to the co-chairs and members of the search committee for their important contributions to the success of this national search for the next leader of Towson University Athletics,” President Schatzel says. “And I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Steve, his wife, Erin, and baby daughter, Sutton, to Towson University. Steve is a proven leader who shares TU’s commitment to excellence in the classroom, in the community and in competition for our student-athletes. I have every confidence he will hit the ground running as he works with TU Athletics’ coaches, staff, student-athletes, university partners, alumni and supporters to strengthen TU’s position as a premier mid-major collegiate athletic program. It’s indeed a great day to be a Tiger!”

Gossett adds: “Steve’s resume speaks for itself, and in getting to know him in the past few weeks, he’s the right choice to lead Towson Athletics. Coming from a major SEC program, but with a knowledge of Maryland and the region, he’s poised to make Towson University a destination for talented student-athletes, coaches and staff, and a home for championships for years to come.”

At the University of South Carolina, Eigenbrot served in various leadership roles over 12 years. Most recently, he serves as Deputy Director of Athletics, he oversaw fundraising, ticketing, and a variety of facilities projects. Prior to that, he was Executive Associate Athletics Director for Development and CEO of the Gamecock Club, which raises funds to support student-athletes. He has been the primary administrator for men’s basketball, baseball and both Gamecock golf programs since 2019.

“I am extremely honored to lead TU Athletics and very grateful for the confidence President Schatzel and the search chairs have placed in me. I started my career in athletics about 20 years ago here in Maryland and I could not think of a better opportunity for our family to return to the area given Towson’s leadership and the future of competitive excellence that awaits us,” Eigenbrot says. “I am excited to get to work, building on the strong foundation that exists here at TU and collaborating with the array of stakeholders across the Towson and greater Baltimore communities.”

University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner adds: “Towson University is getting an outstanding administrator, dedicated leader and a terrific person in Steve Eigenbrot to lead their athletics department. Steve did a tremendous job here at Carolina in our fundraising and facility development areas. He built great relationships with coaches and student-athletes as a sport administrator and played a critical role on our leadership team. I wish the best for the Eigenbrot family during this next step in Steve’s career.”

Eigenbrot joined South Carolina in 2010 as the Assistant Director of Major Gifts. Recently, he recently directed $22.5 million in renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium, the largest project at the stadium in university history. He also led the $248 million Garnet Way Campaign and fundraising for the $50 million Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center.

Soistman adds “Steve’s experience in leading key, strategic initiatives that leveraged alumni and philanthropy stood out during this search. I’m confident that his combination of experience, energy and leadership skills will help our student-athletes win both on the field and in the classroom, and prepare them for success throughout their lives.”

Prior to South Carolina, Eigenbrot directed the annual fund for University of Nevada-Las Vegas Athletics. He holds a doctorate in higher education leadership from UNLV, a masters in sport administration and business administration from Ohio University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland. He’s a native of southern Pennsylvania.

He joins TU at an exciting time for Tigers Athletics.

Tigers teams recently have won conference titles in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) or Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), including women’s basketball, women’s indoor track, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, women’s volleyball and men’s swimming and diving; and, on a national scale, TU’s football and men’s lacrosse teams each made NCAA National Championship appearances.

Recently, the athletic department has achieved significant milestones in student-athlete success, community service and diversity and inclusion. TU was recognized with the 2018-19 NCAA National Championship for the most community service hours by a Division I school, as well as the NCAA and Minority Opportunities Athletic Association 2021 Award for Diversity and Inclusion. TU Athletics has consistently achieved the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) among Division I universities within the University System of Maryland.

Additionally, TU facilities have realized historic investment and improvement including the construction of the South Campus project, which is home to Tiger Stadium (women’s lacrosse and soccer), the Tiger Softball Stadium and the TU Field Hockey Complex. Further, Johnny Unitas® Stadium, SECU Arena, and John B. Schuerholz Park have seen major upgrades to make TU home to one of the best mid-major athletic complexes in the nation.