Gas prices up in the Palmetto State and across the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The pain at the pump continues here in South Carolina. Prices in South Carolina have jumped nearly 10 cents to an average of $3.32 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy. The national average has also risen, now standing at $3.52 a gallon.

Industry experts say you might have to pay even more for gas as tension between Russia and the Ukraine escalate. Russia is the world’s second largest producer of oil, and prices are already spiking.