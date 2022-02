LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a man was shot multiple times on Wednesday night.

Authorities say it happened on the 400 block of Pitney Road.

According to investigators, a man was shot multiple times in the lower body by someone in a passing car.

Officials say the victim is expected to recover.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You could receive a cash reward.