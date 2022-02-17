Study finds most remote workers would rather not return to the office

CNN– As more businesses call employees back to the workplace, most staffers say they would prefer to keep working remotely. According to a new survey by Pew Research, some 60% of those asked want to keep working from home all or most of the time. Some said they still fear being exposed to covid, but three out of four just prefer working from home.

64% of those surveyed said remote work has improved their work-life balance. About one-third cited child care as an issue in returning to the office.