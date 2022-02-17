Uber to allow riders to see a breakdown of their ratings from drivers

CNN– Uber is introducing a new feature to help users see a breakdown of their ratings from drivers. Previously, users could only see their average rating, which doesn’t explain why a one or five star rating was given.

The goal of the new feature is to offer riders a better understanding of their current rating and to incentivize good behavior during rides.

A low rating could actually get you booted from the service. To get a higher rating, Uber recommends you clean up after yourself, put on your seat belt and be respectful.