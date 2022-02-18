FDA: Two kinds of deodorant recalled due to concerns over cancer causing chemical

CNN– Check your medicine cabinets. The FDA says two kinds of deodorants are being recalled due to concerns about a cancer causing chemical. HRB Brands is recalling four types of “Brut” deodorant sprays and two types of “Sure” antiperspirant sprays.

Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical, benzene. It is not an ingredient in the products, but unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans. The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023. The FDA advises people with the products to discard them.

HRB Brands has set up a website you can get more information on the recall and possible refunds, brutsurerecall2022.com.