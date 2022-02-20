Gamecock Softball Wins Bash at the Beach Tournament with 6-2 Victory

CONWAY, S.C. – The South Carolina softball team finished the weekend 5-0, winning the Bash at the Beach Tournament with a 6-2 win Sunday (Feb. 20) against host Coastal Carolina. The Gamecocks improved to 8-2 on the season.

Riley Blampied and Emma Sellers each had two hits on the day, with Blampied connecting on her second home run of the season. Five other Gamecocks had a hit in the game, while four different players drove in a run.

The Gamecocks fell behind in the first as Coastal Carolina led off the bottom of the first with back-to-back hits to plate a run. South Carolina starting pitcher Kelsey Oh would be perfect over the next five innings, as she would not allow a base runner again until the seventh inning.

Carolina tied the game in the top of the second. Sellers led off with an infield single and Aaliyah White was hit by a pitch. After a groundout moved them up a base, the throw home by the Chanticleer’s left fielder was wild off a Carlie Henderson fly out, allowing Sellers to score.

The Gamecocks took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring twice. White led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a groundout, and then scored on a groundball by Henderson. Henderson would later score on a single by Hannah Kumiyama .

With one out in the fifth, Blampied connected on the Gamecocks eighth home run in five games, a solo shot to right-center. Sellers followed with a double down the right field line, before stealing third, and scoring on a passed ball.

South Carolina added one final run in the sixth as Henderson led off with a single to left. She stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and then came home on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Fabian .

The Chanticleers added a run in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run with one away.

Oh earned her second complete game victory of the weekend, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out a season-high eight batters.

The Gamecocks travel to Georgia Southern Wednesday, February 23, for a 6 p.m. first pitch.