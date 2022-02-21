Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose may be needed closer to fall

CNN– On the vaccine front, an official with the FDA is suggesting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine might be needed closer to fall. Dr. Peter Marks says the FDA is continually monitoring pandemic data to track emerging variants.

Because fall is typically the timeline for flu shots, the same could be true for an additional COVID-19 booster. Right now, a fourth shot is only recommended for immunocompromised people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports half of Americans eligible to get the COVID-19 booster have gotten one.