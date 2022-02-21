New Trump-backed social media app now live

CNN– A new social media app backed by former President Donald Trump is now live. The Twitter-like app, “Truth Social” became available for download on Apple’s App Store, but access to the service appears limited for now.

The service is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Posts on the platform are referred to as “truths.” There’s already a wait list to sign up.

Truth Social expects to be fully operational by the end of March.