UofSC updates mask mandates as cases drop

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina updates its mask mandates as they follow their coronavirus case counts which have drastically dropped on the campus.

School officials say the information comes from COVID Saliva Assay Free Expedited (SAFE) testing results and wastewater monitoring. This week, the university says they reduce their alert level to “New Normal” they say is the lowest they’ve seen for the campus community since the beginning of the pandemic.

Starting Tuesday February 22nd, 2022 masks will only be mandatory while inside of instructional and research spaces, in medical facilities as well when riding on campus transportation. Mask can be worn on a voluntary basis in all other areas of the campus. You can obtain KN95 masks from the on campus health department, and can get more details here: procurement site.

The University says while the numbers are headed in the right direction, SAFE testing and monitoring of wastewater will continue. The school says they will also proceed with tracking daily campus case numbers and follow the guidance given from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the CDC, by using data supported science as they continue to work to fight the virus.