Senator Graham speaks on the effect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says gas is going to go up significantly and cause a ripple effect if Russia invades Ukraine. He spoke this morning on the heightened tensions between the two countries.

Senator Graham believes we should reopen the Keystone Pipeline and increase oil production here in the U.S. He also stated he supports stronger sanctions against Russia and supports President Biden’s decision to put more troops overseas.