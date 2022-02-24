3 men sentenced to life in prison for 4 Holly Hill murders in 2015

(Courtesy OCDC) Robert Bailey

(Courtesy: OCDC) Antly Scott

(Courtesy OCDC) Luther Smith

(Courtesy OCDC) Derrick Coleman

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for four murders in Holly Hill in 2015.

The Times and Democrat reports a judge sentenced Robert Bailey, Antly Scott & Luther Smith to five terms of life in prison, for four counts of murder and one count each of first-degree burglary. They were also sentenced to 30 years for the attempted murder charge.

Orangeburg County deputies say they fatally shot Tamara Perry, 14, Shamekia Sanders, 17, Krystal Hutto, 28, and Jerome Butler, 50, at Hutto’s home on Old State Road in a drug related robbery.

Officials say an 8-year-old was also shot but recovered.

Times and Democrat reported that another suspect, Derrick Coleman, is also facing the same charges but was not tried with his co-defendants as he testified as a witness during the trial.

They also say the suspects’ attorneys plan to appeal and request new trials.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will hold a press conference at the Orangeburg Law Enforcement Complex today at 11 a.m. to speak on the recent life sentences.