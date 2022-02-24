Cayce Fire Department responds to fire at Trinity Baptist Church

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Fire Department says it responded to reports of a fire at Trinity Baptist Church around 1:44 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, fire officials say they observed smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters say they entered the church and put out the flames.

Officials say no one was injured, and one portion of the church suffered minimal damage.

Authorities say the church is closed while an investigation is performed.