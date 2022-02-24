Trucker convoy from CA heading to the nation’s capital to protest COVID-19 restrictions

CNN– A convoy of truck drivers are headed east to Washington D.C. from San Bernardino County, California, as part of ‘The People’s Convoy,’ protesting COVID-19 restrictions. The truckers plan to stop in several cities along the way to join with other truckers.

Demonstrators across the state showed their support for the truckers, holding signs of encouragement for the drivers. The trucker convoy is demanding an end to all mask and vaccine mandates, as well as ending the state of emergency.

They plan to arrive in Washington D.C. on March 5, but some are expected to arrive on March 1 to coincide with President Biden’s State of the Union speech. 700 National Guard members will be on standby.