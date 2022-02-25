Congressman Clyburn commends President Biden on nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Congressman Jim Clyburn is reacting to the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, saying “this is a glass ceiling that took far too long to shatter, and I commend President Biden for taking a sledgehammer to it. I congratulate Judge Jackson and offer my full support during the confirmation process and beyond.”

Today is a historic day. Ketanji Brown Jackson is an outstanding judge and I applaud @POTUS for nominating her to become the first African American woman on the SCOTUS. I congratulate Judge Jackson and offer my full support during the confirmation process.https://t.co/AKE8wE2lEf — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) February 25, 2022

The full statement from Congressman Clyburn is below.

“Ketanji Brown Jackson, an outstanding judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become the first African American woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. This is a glass ceiling that took far too long to shatter, and I commend President Biden for taking a sledgehammer to it. I congratulate Judge Jackson and offer my full support during the confirmation process and beyond.

It is two years to the day of President Biden’s pledge that, if given the opportunity, he would name a Black woman to the Supreme Court. During the interim, there were many speculations and suggestions about possible candidates, and I was pleased to advance the name of South Carolina Federal District Judge J. Michelle Childs and advocate for her nomination.

Although not the finalist, Judge Childs’ inclusion among the three that were interviewed continues her record of remarkable contributions to making this country’s greatest accessible and affordable for all. And, she continues to make all South Carolinians proud.”