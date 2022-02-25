Consumer News: U.S. ports to receive grant to aid supply chain issues, high mortgage rates aren’s slowing down the housing market

CNN– U.S. ports are getting a financial push from the White House to help supply chain struggles. It’s a $450 million grant program aimed towards improving the nation’s supply chain that left ports in shambles last year. White House officials say these funds will be used to support projects that expand capacity and improve resilience from imports and exports, as well as get products from ships to shelves quicker, while cutting prices for consumers.

CNN– Now to the shocking reality of the ongoing housing crisis across the country. Mortgage rates are on the rise, but the housing market isn’t slowing down. A North Carolina realtor posted a video this week on social media that’s going viral, showing just how competitive buyers have to be to get the home they want.