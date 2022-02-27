Gas prices in SC continue to spike

SC averaging $3.47 per gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO )– Prices at the pump in South Carolina and across the nation continue to rise.

The spike at the pump, experts say, is mostly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

AAA says Russia trails only the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in oil production, so that move would cause gas prices to increase globally.

The average price per gallon in South Carolina is now up to $3.47 per gallon.

Nationwide, AAA says the average price has jumped to more than $3.60 per gallon.