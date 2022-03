WATCH: Keenan, Camden girls advance to all-Midlands 3A Championship game

The Keenan Raiders and Camden Bulldogs both took care of business Monday night, advancing to the 3A championship against one another.

The Raiders beat Southside 62-52 at Bob Jones University in the Upper State Final, while the Bulldogs topped Bishop England in the Lower State Final, 47-33.

Keenan and Camden now match up in the 3A Championship Friday evening at USC Aiken.