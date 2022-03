Gas prices in SC jump again amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Industry experts say prices at the pump could reach $4 per gallon because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In South Carolina, drivers are paying an average of $3.48 a gallon, that is up nearly 25 cents over last week.

The national average stands at $3.60 cents a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.