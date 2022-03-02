COVID cases dropping at UofSC, Clemson

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Coronavirus cases are dropping at the state’s two largest universities.

At UofSC, a total of 20 students and 9 faculty and staff tested positive for the virus this week according to a university spokesperson.

That’s a handful fewer cases than reported the week before.

Since the start of the spring semester in January — more than 4700 positive COVID cases have been reported.

The university also announcing last week it will no longer require masks in certain areas of the campus as a result of the decline in COVID cases.

The same can be said in the Upstate at Clemson university as well.

School officials say only 3 cases have been reported by the school so far this week — while 53 students, staff and faculty tested positive for COVID last week.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard — more than 8,000 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the year.

Only 3300 cases total were reported throughout the entire 20-21 fall semester.