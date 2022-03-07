Iowans work together to clean up after deadly tornadoes hit Des Moines

CNN– Communities are coming together to help clean up after a series of deadly tornadoes tore through Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday. The National Weather Service says an initial estimate shows an EF3 tornado, with wind speeds of at least 136 miles an hour.

Seven people, including two children, died. Madison County officials say the two children were under the age of five. Hundreds of Iowans spent Sunday helping clean up the devastation.

Amanda Rooker reports.