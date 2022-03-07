SC Forestry Commission issues statewide Red Flag Fire Alert

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert today.

It went into effect at 6 this morning.

Officials say the alert doesn’t ban outdoor burning, but rather discourages people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of a wildfire.

According to the agency, they recorded 106 wildfires that have burned more than 1,500 acres between Thursday and Saturday.

Authorities say the high winds and gusts, combined with the very dry fuels on the ground, are also leading to re-ignitions of previously contained fires.

Officials expect to lift the alert later in the week as weather conditions improve.