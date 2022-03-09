March of Dimes members call on lawmakers to address disparities in maternal and infant health

COLUMBIA, SC(WOLO)– A recent March of Dimes Report Card concerning the health of moms and babies in each state showed South Carolina scored an ‘F.’ South Carolina was one of six states to get an ‘F,’ which takes into account pre-term birth rates, infant death, social vulnerability, midwife legislation policy and other factors.

The March of Dimes organization is hosting a ‘March for Change’ lobbying campaign in 11 states. Members of the organization were at the State House Wednesday, asking for lawmakers to introduce legislation to help pregnant women and babies.

One of those changes is for the extension of Medicaid Postpartum care from 60 days to a full year. March of Dimes also hopes to see improvements in newborn screening requirements as well as access and coverage of midwife services. The organization reports more than 2.2 million women in the country live in maternity care deserts or communities without access to a hospital with childbirth services.