5K reward offered for Sumter murder suspect

Sumter Police say the suspect, Justice Peoples is wanted in connection to a February shooting death

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter Police are offering a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Investigators say Justice Peoples is wanted for shooting and killing a man outside of the Circle-K convenience store on Broad Street on February 22, 2022.

A second person was injured in the shooting. Police say Peoples also shot at a witness with a small child but neither were inured.

If you know where justice peoples is call the Sumter Police Department.