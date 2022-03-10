House Majority Leader Simrill won’t run again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– The South Carolina House’s longest serving Republican said he is not going to run for reelection this year. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill told The State newspaper that he felt it was time to leave the House after 30 years. The 56-year-old from Rock Hill said he didn’t specify his next plans. Simrill’s biggest legislative achievements have involved compromise. He steered a gas tax increase in 2017 that led to a boom of road widening and repaving projects after business leaders said the state roads were so bad they might hurt the economy.