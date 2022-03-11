Gamecock Women’s Basketball to release Under Armour “shirzees” March 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball fans will have a new way to cheer on its student-athletes this postseason. Together with Under Armour, each of the 16 members of the team will have a custom shirzee – a short-sleeved garnet shirt with a jersey look – for sale exclusively on UA.com for a limited time beginning Tue., March 15.

“At Under Armour, we believe in making sports more equitable on and off the court,” said Under Armour Senior Director, Head of Americas Sports Marketing Charece Williams Gee. “We are proud to continue our support for the South Carolina women’s basketball team through this first-of-its-kind opportunity that will allow fans to cheer on their favorite female basketball athletes as they compete to remain number one in the nation this March and beyond.”

The first-of-its kind women’s basketball deal with a major athletic apparel company illustrates the power of the seven-time national attendance leading fanbase and its desire to support all the women they cheer for as well as Under Armour’s commitment to creating more equal representation in sport. The decision to collaborate with the South Carolina student-athletes on hybrid shirzees instead of traditional replica jerseys allowed them to share this offering ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

“I have learned to never underestimate the power of our FAMs,” Staley said. “They have been begging for an opportunity to show off their support for our players with jerseys, and I know they’re going to grab up these shirzees ahead of the NCAA Tournament. I appreciate Under Armour for expanding the way it supports our players, and I truly believe there is a tremendous upside to investing in women’s basketball in this way.”

No. 1 South Carolina awaits its place in the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket, which will be announced on Sun., Mar. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.