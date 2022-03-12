Gamecock DB Jaylin Dickerson to retire, join staff this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After battling injuries through most of his collegiate career, Gamecock defensive back Jaylin Dickerson is hanging up the cleats and retiring from football.

He will return to South Carolina this fall as a student assistant on the coaching staff for the Gamecocks.

Dickerson sat out all of 2017 (nerve damage) and 2019 (hip surgery) due to severe injuries, and only saw action in six games in 2021 with five tackles and one tackle for loss.

In his career, Dickerson finished his time as a Gamecock with 38 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in 24 games across the three seasons he was healthy enough to play.