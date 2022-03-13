Gamecock men’s season ends after not receiving invite to NIT

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 19-13 record with a 9-9 mark in SEC play was not enough to send Frank Martin’s Gamecocks to the postseason this year.

South Carolina did not receive one of the 32 invitations to the National Invitational Tournament, making it five consecutive seasons that South Carolina has missed out on any kind of postseason since the Final Four run in 2016-17.

The Gamecocks had multiple opportunities down the stretch to add big wins to their tournament resume (at Alabama, at Auburn, vs. Miss State in SEC tournament) and couldn’t come away with wins in any of them.

Now they enter an offseason waiting to see which eligible players will return in 2022-23. Every player with the exceptions of James Reese V and AJ Wilson have the option to come back for this upcoming season.