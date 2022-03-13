Gas Prices soar in SC- Tips to try and save

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the rising prices at the pump in South Carolina, there may be a few things you can do to save some money.

We spoke with USC Economics Professor William Hauk who offers some tips.

Hauk suggests using a gas app that tracks prices around town.

You can also look for customer loyalty programs, Hauk says various gas stations may have discount programs.

And if at all possible, try and set up a carpool.

Gas prices in South Carolina are now averaging over $4.00 per gallon.