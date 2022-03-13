Teens arrested after bomb threat at movie theatre in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – People were evacuated from the Regal Northlake Village after a bomb threat was made at the theatre on Saturday evening.

According to the Lexington Police Department officers searched and cleared the building. Investigators believe the threat to be a hoax after officers spoke to witnesses who say several teenagers were arguing in the lobby when one of the teens made a threat to blow up the theatre.

All teens involved in the bomb threat incident have been identified and officers are continuing to investigate, according to police.

If you were at the Regal Northlake Village during the threat incident, please call Lexington Police Department at 803-358-7262.