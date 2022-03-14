Academy Award winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71

CNN– Academy Award winning actor William Hurt died Sunday at the age of 71. Hurt was one of Hollywood’s hottest leading men of the eighties with films like “Body Heat,” “Broadcast News” and “The Big Chill.” A four-time Oscar nominee, he won the best actor award for 1985’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” In recent years, he was perhaps best known for playing the Hulk’s nemesis in a series of Marvel superhero movies. Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.