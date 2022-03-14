DeVonte Holloman joins Carolina staff as defensive analyst

DeVonte Holloman has returned to his alma mater and will serve as a defensive analyst on the Gamecocks’ coaching staff, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer announced today.

Holloman, 31, was a four-year letterwinner at South Carolina from 2009-12, helping the Gamecocks post a 38-16 record during that stretch, including Carolina’s lone SEC Eastern Division title. The star linebacker was a sixth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2013 and spent two seasons in the NFL before a neck injury short-circuited his playing career.

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Holloman returned to the University of South Carolina in 2014 as a video assistant under head coach Steve Spurrier. His coaching career began in 2015 when he was hired as the defensive backs coach at Beaufort (S.C.) High School. He was promoted to defensive coordinator the following year and in 2017 was named the Eagles’ head coach. On Feb. 4, 2019, he was named head coach at his alma mater, South Pointe (S.C.) High School, following in the footsteps of former coach, Strait Herron. The Stallions won the South Carolina state 4A championship in 2021.

Holloman and his wife, Angelina, have two children, Brooklyn (9) and Myles (3).

Other analysts on the 2022 Gamecock staff include Nick Coleman , Patrick DiMarco , Ahmad Smith , Lonnie Teasley , Stanton Weber and Shaq Wilson . The four graduate assistants are Donnie Both, Christian Ellsworth , Trey Money and Zeb Noland .