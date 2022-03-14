RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed by another driver who was evading law enforcement on Sunday.

Troopers say it happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Broad River Road near Lake Murray Boulevard.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Jaguar was trying to get away from law enforcement and hit a 2003 Lexus.

Authorities say the Lexus driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died while the Jaguar driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.